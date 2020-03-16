for the most part today, students in Shoals area schools stayed home despite the governor's announcement last week that K-12 schools will close at the end of day Wednesday.
Many area schools are remaining open through Wednesday in compliance with the state's mandated closure through April 3.
The State Department of Education is allowing autonomy for schools deciding when to close. The measure was taken Friday afternoon, as Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus concerns.
Some school districts, such as Muscle Shoals and Lauderdale County, will close after today.
Muscle Shoals High School officials said only 132 (about 15%) of the school's 886 enrolled students reported to school today.
Lauderdale County officials said each of their schools reported drastically low numbers as well.
Schools that remain open for the first part of this week are doing so to allow time for teachers to prepare work packets for students to take home, and to issue electronic devices when necessary.
