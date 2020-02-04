MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals Career Academy's advanced design technologies class and the welding program joined forces recently for a project unlike any the center has done before.
Design teacher Sherrie Perkins issued a challenge to her 15 students to create, through special software, their own piece of furniture using just 1-by-1 metal tubing and one additional material of their choice.
The students were then expected to work with students in the welding program to produce their design.
Seniors Anna Belle Burden and Briar Holt designed a table of metal with dark metal inlays.
The two perfected their design, then took it to welding instructor Joel Retherford.
"I looked at what they came up with and knew they were looking at creating a high-end piece of furniture," Retherford said. "It's a high-end industrial design."
Burden and Holt, neither of whom had welding experience, worked with senior welding student Austin Brown, who oversaw that aspect of the project.
Burden said she enjoyed learning about the welding process, and "got pretty confident with my welding by the end."
The table will include walnut inlays across the top, which are yet to be added and will involve the carpentry program.
Working across the various disciplines provides valuable training, according to Perkins and Retherford.
As for Burden, she said she also wants to be involved in the carpentry aspect of the project to add to her skills set. She aspires to study architectural interior design in college.
Perkins said Burden's training to date has provided background for her future education and career.
"Her knowledge base has grown tremendously," Perkins said.
As for such collaborative efforts, Perkins and Retherford said there's a need for more.
"This is the whole process of going from idea conception to creation to fabrication," Perkins said. "This collaboration is involved, and it takes an extra push but for today's students it's important."
Retherford added that such meticulous work brings a good price in retail markets.
He estimates the value of the table in finished form at around $1,000.
