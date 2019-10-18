MUSCLE SHOALS — About 60 Northwest-Shoals Community College students hung on the words of Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan as he walked them through the characteristics of strong leadership.
Buchanan, who is new to his position, told the students that no matter what their job or title, they must take pride in what they do.
He shared an example of his more humble beginnings when he was on a grounds-keeping crew and was determined to have the best looking landscape in the area.
"No matter what the job, do it to perfection the best you can — that's what makes you a leader whether you have that title or not," Buchanan said.
Buchanan was among those serving on a panel Thursday for the college's first Leadership Summit and Breast Cancer Awareness program.
The event was organized by the college's Patriot Peer Leaders and the Cultural Affairs Committee.
Serving alongside Buchanan on the panel was Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin, Florence High School Principal Rod Sheppard, and Northwest-Shoals Assistant Dean of Student Success Crystal Reed.
Panel moderator Casey Eggleston, chairman of the Cultural Affairs Committee, said the summit's aim is to develop leaders on campus and in the community.
He asked the panel questions on behalf of the student audience, stressing they want to know what employers are looking for in employees.
Mauldin said his organization's hiring criteria hasn't changed, and he continues to look for hungry, humble and smart.
"We seek those employees who are always wanting to do more," he said. "By humble, I mean those people who take responsibility for what they do wrong, and don't take credit for what they don't do. Smart employees know when to lead and when to follow. They know where they fit in the organization."
Sheppard shared tips on becoming a leader, saying there's no magic bullet in doing so.
"Always strive to do your best, always be yourself and not who or what you think others expect, and be careful what you put on social media. It's there forever, so don't go thinking those snap chats disappear."
Mauldin left the group with some parting words that students later said resonated: "It's OK not to be a leader, but it's not OK not to serve."
Chelsea Parker, the Peer Leaders group president, said the words of the speakers hit home with her.
"These type events are really beneficial for our students because some people, like me, need to come out of their shell and get out there, just like this panel encouraged us to do," Parker said. "Just stepping up to a leadership position in this organization has meant so much to me and has brought me out of my shyness."
Thursday's event also paid tribute to area cancer survivors such as Kim Chandler and Angel Malone.
Malone, who was diagnosed a year ago with multiple myeloma, said she'd been "walking around for about a year knowing something was wrong."
Her busy schedule with her children's sporting events, her work with the non-profit organization she and her husband run, and other involvements meant she put her health on the backburner. Her advice to Thursday's young audience: "Don't ignore your health."
After several delays in her diagnosis, her doctors in Birmingham finally determined that it was one of the rarest cancers. They put a plan in place that included several rounds of chemotherapy.
She has been in remission since July. She's now enrolled in Northwest-Shoals Community College studying business and accounting.
"I'm thankful for every single day," she said. "I value life, and I urge you all not to ignore ... your symptoms when something isn't quite right. Above all, be aware of your own health."
