Alabama's incoming college freshman are largely prepared for the rigors of their higher education, according to Brainly's annual College Ready Index.
Brainly, an online global peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers, polled 1,000 Americans to determine which states' students are most prepared for college.
The findings showed 64 percent of incoming freshman are worried about failing a college class while 31 percent are worried about course difficulty levels.
The study showed that 76 percent of Alabama's incoming freshman say they're prepared, with the state ranking 8th among those most prepared.
The state of Arkansas reported 100 percent college readiness to take the top spot.
The lowest state rankings were Illinois at 39 percent readiness and New Jersey at 40 percent.
Brainly spokeswoman Allison Baron said the index report sends a message to society in general, adding that, "All of these top 10 states have high graduation rates."
Florence High School Principal Rod Sheppard said the index results show that even among top 10 states, there's room for improvement.
"I'm not satisfied with (Alabama's) number because we're always trying to find what works for kids and prepares them best," he said. "We've also got to offer kids greater exposure to college while in high school, and not just the seniors."
