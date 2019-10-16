FLORENCE — A Perry County educator told superintendents attending an annual conference on Monday she saw, firsthand, what worked and what didn't when her system was implementing a dual enrollment program.
Marcia Smiley, assistant superintendent of Perry County Schools, led the efforts to introduce dual-credit options between the high schools in her system and Alabama's two-year college system.
"There were some pitfalls, I'm not going to lie," Smiley said. "Some schools had problems initially with scheduling, and the realization that the students had no dedicated time to work on their (college) assignments."
There was also a lack of oversight for students taking college courses, a problem Smiley said was resolved by providing additional supervision.
"There were facilitators in both (college and high school) locations, and everyone realized that what was needed was a block of time set aside by the school," she said. "We also ensured that what we promised the parents we carried out."
Programs in the career technical area have also proved beneficial in Smiley's district, such as "Project Lead the Way" with offerings in biomedical, pre-engineering and robotics, app creators and even STEM robotics in the elementary grades.
Smiley was one of the public school superintendents from across the state who are in town through today attending the fall conference of the School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA). It is taking place at Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
The conference offers superintendents and their executive teams professional development and training in areas relative to current educational trends.
The topics covered in this year's session ranged from successful implementation of college courses in Alabama's public high schools to computer science standards and digital literacy.
Colbert County Superintendent Gale Satchel said the conference always provides needed information for her own professional development and that of her system.
"This is about colleagues talking to each other and discussing what does and doesn't work," Satchel said. "At this point, computer science is the area where I'm seeking guidance because our district is playing catch-up in that area."
Executive Director Ryan Hollingsworth said SSA strives to remain on the cutting edge of computer science, and changes in its delivery and implementation.
"These topics are best discussed in these settings where everyone can have input and help each other," he said. "There's a lot of valuable information delivered here at this conference, which is why it's always a success."
