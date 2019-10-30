KILLEN — Mary Beshears and her husband, James, knew when they retired from their greenhouse business that there was much more for them to do, and they felt driven to help children.
Mary, who at one time had been a school teacher, always loved the satisfaction she got from helping children. James shared in that passion. Together, the devout Christian couple began praying for clear direction on exactly what they could do.
After watching a television news segment featuring a teacher supply depot in another city, the couple began to dream about creating one to serve the Shoals area.
Their dream of opening such a facility was put on hold when James became ill and died last November.
Still reeling from the loss, Mary said in March of this year she began construction on a building adjoining her property on Lauderdale 33.
By June, the Teacher Supply Depot was ready for its first monthly opening, and 27 teachers came and shopped.
It's all free to the teachers.
"The first time around I just stocked it out of my pocket," she said. "The teachers need more than just the basic supplies of pencils and paper. They need things like Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and soap, copying paper, card stock and tissue."
Although she's never asked for volunteers, Beshears has plenty of help on the first Tuesday of each month when she opens.
"We're open for teachers throughout Lauderdale and Colbert counties, and we've even had teachers from Russellville and Leoma, Tennessee," Beshears said. "We want anyone who needs supplies to come and get them, and they can come back monthly. Hopefully, we'll get more businesses involved for donations and support because this is very much needed. Last month, we had 38 teachers come through, and it's growing."
There is no limit as to the number of items a teacher can have with the exception of certain, more scarce items.
"We're here for teachers to get what their students need, so we don't put limits on the majority of it," Beshears said of the supplies. "So far, we've been able to replenish it monthly. It costs about $2,000 a month to keep it up."
The depot will again be open from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Teachers need only to show their school identification.
Rogers School kindergarten teacher Kristie Leadford said the supply depot has helped her to save money.
"Teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets on their classrooms, and to have this kind of help is just so appreciated," she said. "I felt like a kid in a candy shop and I kept asking, 'Can I really have all this?'"
Leadford said as a kindergarten teacher the cost of purchasing basic supplies like cleaning wipes and soap can really add up.
"I've even gotten poster boards and books that I wouldn't have otherwise had," she said of shopping at the supply depot. "We also want to contribute back to the depot those items that we have plenty of, so it can just keep going. It's such a huge benefit for the children."
Beshears said some funding has come from area businesses, but more is needed to keep the shop open long-term.
"I've applied for a Chick-Fil-A grant but haven't heard back," she said, adding that the grant would help her expand the operation.
"I pray it grows to where I have to expand the building. I love children, and this is just my way of helping them."
Beshears said she asks teachers who shop to place a value on the items they receive.
"We ask them to give us suggestions on what items they most need, and also we want them to value the items they get based on what they're worth to them," she said. "They've responded anywhere from $200 to $1,000."
