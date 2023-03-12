MUSCLE SHOALS — The State Department of Education has launched a campaign to recruit new teachers, and area educators say it just may be the key to raising the level of interest the profession needs right now.
The "Teachers are the Real Influencers" campaign is designed to draw the attention of high school and college students.
The campaign uses multiple advertising and public relations efforts focusing heavily on social media with videos and display advertising highlighting the engaging and entertaining aspects of a teaching career through a medium that speaks to a young audience.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey said the influencer campaign is a way to capture the attention of the next generation, frequently referred to as Gen Z.
"We want to remind them how important teachers are to our future," he said.
Katie Kinney, the dean of the University of North Alabama's College of Education and Human sciences, said the State Department of Education is clearly concerned about the critical teacher shortage and is targeting the right demographic with this campaign.
"I'm glad they're pursuing this because it's important that we engage this particular group," she said. "It, alone, won't be the magic bullet, but it's certainly one piece of the puzzle."
The Alabama Teacher Shortage Task Force found in 2019 that 30% of all classrooms were being taught by educators out of their field. The state had more than 1,700 high school teachers with emergency certificates. Those dynamics worsened in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Teachers in Alabama are paid 72% of what college graduates in other professions earn in the state.
Earlier this year, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a budget to increase teachers salaries as much as 21% based on experience. Educators say it was a step in the right direction, but there must be more done, like providing state of the art safety measures.
"There are many factors pulling students away from the education field, and we have to all join forces to figure out how to get them back," Kinney said. "The decline in undergraduate enrollment across the state is significant. We need creative ways to get those people in education."
She said the stage is set and now is the time to capitalize on the fact that 83% of Alabamians going to college are undergraduates.
"We absolutely must maintain that undergraduate teacher preparation program and this influencer concept is powerful," Kinney said.
Teachers across the state are encouraged to participate in the campaign by exercising creativity through social media.
Teachers can likely best accomplish their recruitment goals by going straight to the source, the students, for advice on engaging social media content.
Sara Beth Davis, a junior at Muscle Shoals High, agrees that the way to influence students is through social media.
"We spend a lot of time on there and teachers being smart in how they present information on social media is a great way to promote the teaching profession," she said. "It would be fun to do videos with our teachers showing the fun side of learning. There are a lot of funny kids around and I can foresee some great videos. Students can be a teacher's anchor sometimes and I'd love to see that highlighted."
Davis said she'd enjoy a visual representation of how teachers find joy and courage through students in some cases.
"If I'm having a bad day at school and then get to my internship where I work with kids, the interaction with them makes all the bad just go away," she said. "If the right message is sent, this influencer campaign could be a really good tool to recruit a lot of kids thinking of education as a career."
Holly Brooks, a Muscle Shoals High School science teacher, said she's fully supports the influencer campaign.
"I wish someone had done this when I was in high school because I spent my high school years (and most of college) thinking I was going into the medical field when teaching was my calling all along," she said.
Brooks said she's seen the waning of interest in teaching in the eight years she's been in education.
"I've seen some great student interns, and I've seen others who struggled," she said. "This (teaching) profession takes people with a heart for kids. It's our job to guide our students in the direction of their calling and I believe many students who would make great teachers have been so negatively influenced about the profession that it's going to take us turning that around and showing the positives."
