TUSCUMBIA — This week maintenance and custodial staff at Deshler High School cafeteria put the final touches on the school system's buildings in preparation for students to return the classes next week.
Deshler High School custodian Anthony Williams got the cafeteria floors in tip-top shape and ready for a new year as tiger eyes "supervised" his work.
Deshler students are surrounded in the cafeteria by elaborate art scenes from historic landmarks throughout the city.
The piercing eyes of Deshler's cafeteria tiger are a conversation piece for all who enter.
