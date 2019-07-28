Shoals area public schools are soon to reconvene with Muscle Shoals students being the first to go back on Aug. 1.
Other school systems are returning Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.
--Colbert County
The Colbert County school system, which reconvenes Aug. 8, has filled its summer with capital improvement projects and renovations as well as new instructional programs and tools at its schools in preparation of students returning next week.
Colbert Superintendent Gale Satchel said all three high schools, beginning this fall will have newly installed First Metro Bank branches for students on campus as part of a system-wide financial literacy program.
As for new personnel, Satchel said the system will has a student success coach in place at the start of school, a liaison of sorts for students dealing with mental health issues, bullying and other factors that contribute to lack of success in school.
"We're thrilled to be adding this position as we feel like there's a gap there that desperately needs to be filled and our students deserve it," Satchel said.
She said each school has made strides over the summer to improve facilities including playground improvement, interior painting and creation of a room specifically for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) training at New Bethel Elementary School.
Hatton Elementary School will also implement a financial literacy program this year and new technology standards will be implemented in grades kindergarten through sixth, according to Hatton Principal Paula Young.
Growth at Colbert Heights Elementary has necessitated the addition of a kindergarten class, a second-grade class and special education.
Leighton Elementary students will return to school to find a revamped cafeteria and a new car rider line to address child pickup safety concerns. Satchel said car pickup traffic will be redirected, pulling the flow off Old Highway 20, eliminating the need for drivers to line up and wait there before turning onto campus.
Colbert Heights High School will celebrate the grand opening of its newly renovated auditorium, while Cherokee Elementary School has upgraded its sound system in the gym/auditorium.
Colbert County High School this semester has a new cyber security offering in the career technical area and a newly renovated auditorium.
-- Florence
Students return Aug. 8, the youngest of which will be in the city's newest school, the W.C. Handy Preschool Center.
The refurbished Handy School building in west Florence will serve as the city's new pre-kindergarten center with 12 classes of 4-year-olds, one class for 3-year-olds and one transitional class for 5-year-olds.
Michael South, the former principal of Forest Hills Elementary, is principal of the new center.
Forest Hills students will have a new principal this year, Laurie Fowler. The school district has also hired assistant principal Clark Jackson at Forest Hills and half-time assistant principal/interventionist Connie Lee.
Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said besides the refurbishing of the Handy building, other summer projects in the district include internal plumbing repairs at Burrell Slater, heat and air systems at Harlan Elementary along with new roofing, and additional security cameras were added to the outside of all elementary schools.
-- Lauderdale County
The Shoals area's largest district will reconvene Aug. 7.
With only two administrative changes, Superintendent Jon Hatton said the district is set for a good year with strong personnel in place.
The board this summer hired Auburn Wilson as half-time assistant principal/teacher at Brooks High School, and Mark Waddell as the district maintenance supervisor.
Brooks, Central and Lauderdale County high school students will return to school with some ongoing construction in the works.
Brooks High School has broken ground on a new field house, necessitated by the damage to the old facility due to storms. Central High and LCHS have had roof repairs and Rogers High School has had sewer repair. There are also ongoing lighting replacement projects at the Central High School baseball field and Rogers softball facility.
The major construction over the summer has been the newly refurbished alternative school building, the former Baggett Oil Company, near the Lauderdale Board of Education building. The school system will use the building for its alternative school needs as well as other uses.
Hatton said this year's Universal Breakfast Program, whereby for the first time ever, all Lauderdale students will receive free breakfast regardless of income, is a program that will be a game-changer throughout the district.
"We're beyond thrilled to be able to offer this program throughout our school district," Hatton said. "This program will make a huge difference for our students. We were fortunate to get it."
Hatton said the school district's recent addition of six new pre-kindergarten classes brings the total to 21 countywide, marking Lauderdale County with the most in the state among county systems.
The Lauderdale district will also get seven new buses this year with at least five of them for special education use.
The district has also entered into a partnership with North Alabama Medical Center to provide apprenticeships for some special needs students to provide work training and skills that could transfer later into employment.
--Muscle Shoals
As the first district in the Shoals to return to the classroom, Superintendent Brian Lindsey said "the calendar just fell this way this year."
Lindsey said the Muscle Shoals calendar allows students at least one day off each month as well as a full week off at Thanksgiving and an abbreviated fall break.
"I believe everyone will be pleased to have a full week of summer vacation in May, which is also afforded by the schedule," Lindsey said.
The school district has a new chief schools financial officer, Sherry Langley, as well as a new director of student services/special education coordinator, Richard Templeton.
McBride Elementary students will have a new principal at the helm, Britney Schneider, and assistant principal Jonathan Bailey.
According to Lindsey, the school system has overhauled its reading curriculum in grades kindergarten through fifth.
The school district will hold its annual beginning of school teacher institute on Monday with featured motivational speaker Kevin Elko.
-- Sheffield
The city's new superintendent, Keith Davis, says getting the district's facilities in top shape is high on his priority list, beginning with projects completed over the summer.
Davis said recent facility upgrades include new heating and air units at the Sheffield High School band hall along with roofing projects at the high school, band hall and high school auditorium. Also at the high school, Davis said drainage issues around the courtyard in the back of campus have been addressed and there are new visitors side bleachers in the stadium.
"We're getting lined up to do some major renovations to the high school building next year," Davis said.
In the meantime, Davis said a newly expanded STEM lab has been created at the high school and a STEM classroom has been established at Threadgill Primary School.
"This is part of our school-wide STEM initiative, that will include all our buildings," Davis said, adding that STEM certification is a goal he expects the district to reach in the near future.
The elementary grades will continue with the Reading Horizons program and the state's new assessment program which is fixed-form adaptive will be implemented.
There is also a new agreement with the University of North Alabama for dual enrollment course expansion whereby instructors will come to the Sheffield campus this year.
"Our expectations are high and we're upping our game," Davis said. "We're really infusing technology into our curriculum and incorporating various ways to make learning more engaging."
-- Tuscumbia
Students in Tuscumbia return to the classroom Aug. 6. Those at Deshler High School will return to a new principal, Gaylon Parker, who replaces Russ Tate. Tate is now the Tuscumbia system's director of curriculum and instruction.
The system's biggest renovation project over the summer has been the refurbishing of Howard Chappell Stadium. Those renovations include a new turf surface on the football field and track expansion and resurfacing. Retention and detention ponds are also a part of the project, which will alleviate flooding, particularly in the Cave Street area. That project is scheduled for late August completion.
Other projects include bathroom renovations at G.W. Trenholm Primary School, roofing at R.E. Thompson Intermediate School and new bleachers in the Deshler Middle School gymnasium.
This school year begins year two of the district's new career technical center, which is adding new offerings for students beginning this fall semester including the Project Lead the Way program and introduction to engineering and advanced placement computer science. There will also be a ready-to-work class offered and a new credentialing course in medical billing and coding.
Seventh-graders at Deshler Middle School will have access to an agricultural class, and dual enrollment will be available through the University of North Alabama and Northwest-Shoals Community College with the courses taught on the Deshler campus.
Tuscumbia Career Technical Director Vickey Moon said the new center is the recipient of a "simulated workplace grant" whereby classrooms are structured to create a business-like atmosphere for student training purposes.
"We've really worked hard to get our career technical center to a point where we're able to meet today's workplace demands and our students are responding well to these offerings," Moon said.
On the academic front, Tate said Deshler High School's new A-B block schedule still allows for five classes per day, with courses on alternating days throughout the year.
Starting this fall, through the A-Plus College Ready partnership which is providing the teacher training and resources needed, there will be seven AP courses available including AP stats, AP physics, AP biology, AP U.S. history, AP literature, AP language and AP computer science.
"This has been needed and we're having good, full classes for these offerings," Tate said. "Our goal is to have between 13 and 20 percent of our student population taking these courses. We're expecting good things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.