TUSCUMBIA — The 13th annual Trenholm High School reunion will fill the weekend with activities and events with some new locations in the mix.
The reunion honors what is believed to be the state's first black high school dating back to the 1870s. It was renamed Trenholm in 1921 for its third principal, George Washington Trenholm.
The school closed in 1969 as part of the desegregation plan. Trenholm students attended Deshler High School under Principal Fred Johnson, who'd been Trenholm's principal since 1967.
Reunion events begin Friday with registration from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Willie Green Center. The opening ceremony will be at noon at First Baptist Church, 611 S. High St.
From there events move to G.W. Trenholm School.
This year's banquet will be at 6 p.m. Friday at George's 217 in Sheffield.
Saturday begins with a parade at 10 a.m. with lineup starting at 9 a.m. at the Willie Green Center.
Reunion Committee Chairwoman Sabrina Gholston said organizers expect upwards of 300 attendees, including former students, their families and some former teachers and staff.
"We always have a good turnout, and we're just hoping the weather cooperates," Gholston said. "There's such a variety of events that there truly is something that everyone can enjoy."
This year's memorialized educators will be John Winston and Fred Johnson, Gholston said.
A picnic at Willie Green Center is scheduled to begin after the parade and continue until 2 p.m., with a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at Cypress Lakes Country Club in Muscle Shoals.
The closing ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, immediately followed by the unveiling of the Willie Green Memorial plaque at the center.
Gholston said the dedication to Willie Green will be an educational event.
"This is a time for the community to truly learn about his (Green's) contributions and accomplishments," Gholston said. "I feel like this is probably overdue."
The reunion will culminate in a fireworks show at 8 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.