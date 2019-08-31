TUSCUMBIA — The 13th annual Trenholm School Reunion is in full swing today after Friday's opening ceremonies, followed immediately by a visit to G.W. Trenholm Primary School.
The reunion, which has grown in number of participants yearly, has included a school tour in recent years.
Organizers say participants, including former Trenholm High School teachers, students and now children of those groups, enjoy sharing stories about the former school and the legacy that it left.
Reunion Committee Chairwoman Sabrina Gholston said the group does a quick tour of the school named for George Washington Trenholm, the first principal at the high school in 1896 when the school opened.
That original school was located at the corner of Trenholm Memorial Drive and Washington Street, where a monument is now located.
"We go to the school and visit with the students and share history with them, letting them know that those who started it back in the late 1800s set the stage for them today in this location," Gholston said.
The annual reunion parade begins at 10 a.m. today in front of the Willie Green Center.
