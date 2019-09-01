TUSCUMBIA — The 13th annual Trenholm High School Reunion parade livened up downtown streets Saturday morning.
Spectators clapped and cheered as more than 50 colorfully decorated floats, and cars made their way from the Willie Green Center throughout the parade route.
Reunion Committee Chairwoman Sabrina Gholston said the parade is always a favorite event of the weekend, as most classes in attendance decorate a float or car.
"We don't know until the day of the parade what all the floats and cars will look like, and they're always beautiful," she said. "The judges have a really hard job."
Believed to be the first black high school in the state dating back to the 1870s, the school was renamed in 1921 for Principal George Washington Trenholm.
Events continued Saturday with an afternoon picnic at the Willie Green Center and a dance at 8 p.m. at Cypress Lakes Country Club.
The closing ceremony will be at 3 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, followed by the unveiling of the Willie Green Memorial plaque at the center.
