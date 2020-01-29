TUSCUMBIA — A Trenholm Primary School SRO has been dismissed from his duties at the school after leaving his backup weapon in the faculty restroom on Tuesday.
The officer, whom authorities declined to identify, left the gun on the shelf of the restroom in the teacher workroom. That area is off limits to children.
A substitute teacher found the gun and turned it in to the office where it was placed in the school safe and police were notified.
School officials said at no time were children in contact with the gun or in harm's way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.