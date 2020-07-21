TUSCUMBIA— The city's school board on Monday filled two key positions at Deshler High School — the career technical director and assistant principal.
Effectively immediately, Heather F. Mize will become the career technical director and Jason Fuller will fill the assistant principal slot.
Both are Deshler High School graduates — Fuller in 1995 and Mize in 1996.
"I'm thrilled about these two hires as they have a history of dedication to our school system, and they're the first in-house hires I've made," said Superintendent Darryl Aikerson. "I'm expecting really good things from them."
Mize replaces Vickey Moon, who retired this year after 20 years in the school system, three as career technical director.
Fuller is taking the place of Bob Black, Deshler's assistant principal the past 22 years.
Mize is beginning her 11th year at Deshler, having taught family and consumer science and business marketing. Prior to this she taught family and consumer science at Colbert County High School for two years.
"Deshler is home for me, and I've seen career technical education transform from a small number of programs to what it is now — seven — with potential for more growth," Mize said. "My goal is to become an (career technical) academy one day where we open more programs and can offer certificates to align with workforce demands."
She said she has big shoes to fill with Moon's retirement, but she believes what Moon began at Deshler will continue to grow.
Moon restructured the career technical program three years ago, utilizing a grant to create greater interest and growth.
"I want to keep building on what she's put in place, and I'll give 110% to see that growth," Mize said. "I love this school system and want to see our kids have opportunities through the building of strong partnerships with business and industry. I have the drive and heart to do it."
Fuller, whose career spans 18 years, 11 of them at Deshler High School, was the school's driver education teacher and assistant athletic director.
For seven years prior to coming to Deshler, he taught and coached in the Sheffield school system.
He credits strong leadership and educational mentors in both Tuscumbia and Sheffield school systems with creating a desire in him to positively impact young people.
He said because this year's return to school will be vastly different from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cleanliness and safety will be the first order of business as plans continue to evolve for the opening of school, scheduled for Aug. 20 as of now.
"We really don't know what all our jobs will entail during these times, but I know that these kids mean the world to me and that's why I want to be in this position — to make a greater impact on young men and women," Fuller said.
He said filling the shoes of Black is no easy task, but Black was a good mentor, teaching him that strong, positive relationships with students are integral to creating their success.
"My love for this place and our students and faculty is what got me here, and I want to keep moving forward," he said. "I'll bring positive energy to this job. That's who I am.
"I just love being around kids and they're battling a lot these days. It's important to just be a positive voice for them," Fuller said.
