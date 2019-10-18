TUSCUMBIA — City Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said the two points his district raised its overall score this year, from an 82 to an 84, is welcome news, but the seven-point jump at his system's middle school has him ecstatic.
State report cards revealed the increase at Deshler Middle School, which means no C's for the district that's been working toward that goal since the report card system began two years ago.
The only drop in scores was at Deshler High School, which went from an 82 to an 80 this year.
R.E. Thompson Intermediate School stayed the same at 82.
Deshler Middle School Principal Bryan Murner said the increase was the result of "total buy-in from our students and teachers."
"We made a lot of small changes and all combined it made a difference," Murner said. "Focusing on individualized education, though it's tough on teachers, makes the difference for the students.
"We saw a great competitiveness within our students and they pushed themselves to achieve more," Murner said. "We showed 97 percent of our kids showing growth, and that means everything."
