TUSCUMBIA — Tuscumbia City Schools is among nine districts highlighted as a 2020 Best Community for Music Education.
The recognition came last week through the National Association for Music Merchants Foundation.
The districts were recognized for their commitment providing music education as part of a well-rounded and comprehensive education for students in grades K-12.
Tuscumbia Schools Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said the work of the music and fine arts department under the direction of Peter Wilder has made a positive difference in the school system.
"I'm very proud of what we've accomplished with our fine arts department at our middle and high school," Aikerson said, adding that Trenholm Primary School and R.E. Thompson Intermediate School each have a music program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.