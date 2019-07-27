TUSCUMBIA — Tuscumbia's first ever Sizzle and Serve event is 5-8 p.m. Monday in Spring Park and offers children and families an opportunity to learn more about, and interact with, first responders.
The event is free to the public.
The city is partnering with the Colbert County Children's Policy Council to offer the family-friendly event with games and activities, food including barbecue and other snacks, and educational information such as drug awareness, scent jars and fingerprinting.
Local law enforcement will be on site, along with firefighters, canine units, AirEvac and EMT's.
Colbert Children's Policy Council Coordinator Lee Cox said the event came about as a means of bridging gaps in services so the community will have the opportunity to learn more about available resources.
"We want our community's first responders to be viewed in a positive light and this event will help families and children learn to be more comfortable when they are in situations involving law enforcement or other emergency personnel," Cox said.
