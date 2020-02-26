MUSCLE SHOALS — Two HOSA teams made up of nine Muscle Shoals High School/Career Academy students recently placed in their respective divisions earning advancement to the International Health Occupations Students of America Leadership Conference.
The conference will take place in Houston, Texas, in June.
Health Science Instructor Jolene Fretwell said the winning teams were in the categories of HOSA Bowl and Creative Problem Solving.
HOSA Bowl team members include Prina Patel, Alex King, Braeden Olson, Laura Franks and Vacha Patel.
The HOSA Bowl is a highly competitive event that tests students' knowledge on various topics and situations in health, HOSA and parliamentary procedures.
The Creative Problem Solving team is made up of Madelyn Lesley, Riya Key, Kaylee Eldridge and Ragan Burleson.
Creative Problem Solving encourages students to analyze the problem solving process and work as a team to apply their skills in creating a solution to a hypothetical health or HOSA-related problem.
