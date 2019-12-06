FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Board of Trustees on Friday approved a new Master's degree program in Social Work.
The online degree program, a part of the College of Arts and Sciences, will be implemented in the fall 2020 semester.
Vice President of Academic Affairs Ross Alexander said there are currently 210 students in the university's undergraduate program, thus explaining the justification and demand for a master's level program.
"We frequently lose our alumni to (programs in) other areas of the state and this will certainly keep them here," Alexander said.
Alexander also announced the renaming of the Engineering Technology Department to the Engineer and Technology Department.
