FLORENCE — Two University of North Alabama students are the first to receive the Badge of Diversity and Inclusion in Education.
Elisa Coker and Erin Creasy earned the badge, designed to focus on experiential learning opportunities outside of traditional classroom instruction.
The award was created through the partnership between UNA's Department of Secondary Education and the Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion.
The education majors said the work done to attain the badge prepared them for careers in the classroom.
"Teaching in a multicultural environment has taught me that education is truly a privilege," Coker said in a recent release, adding that when she returned from Niger, West Africa, she started a homework lab for Birmingham inner-city students.
"Earning this award means that educators are taking the necessary steps in learning how to interact with our future students and their parents. It means we're being active in learning how to become culturally aware of differences while maintaining respect and rapport, all while helping students become academically successful."
Creasy said the immersion experiences have "made me a better person and a better teacher, and I'll work hard to relate the content to children's interests and experiences in order to make the learning meaningful for all students."
Gary Padgett, associate professor of Secondary Education and director of UNA's Center for Student Research, said the components of earning the badge strengthen the skills often sought by employers.
"Employers consistently list soft skills as an area of improvement for new employees," Padgett said.
"The Badge of Diversity and Inclusion in Education was developed as one method to address this need, by providing students an opportunity to work with, and in, situations that may be unfamiliar to them."
Students entering the secondary education program may pursue the badge.
