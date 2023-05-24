MUSCLE SHOALS — University of North Alabama graduate Austin Gregory has been named a Fulbright award winner and will spend the next year teaching English in Taiwan.
The Muscle Shoals resident graduated from UNA in 2021 with a degree in communication studies. He began a master's program in the same subject area at the University of Alabama but decided to pursue law instead.
Gregory has been accepted into the University of Alabama School of Law, but with a deferral until Fall 2024.
In the meantime, he'll spend the coming year in Taiwan working in the country's largest city, Taipei, teaching English to elementary school-aged children.
Fulbright English teaching assistantship awards offer U.S. students the opportunity to serve in an English classroom overseas, assisting the teacher and exchanging culture with the people of the host country.
The most prestigious U.S. international exchange program, the Fulbright Award offers a year-long grant for independent study, research, and teaching. The highly competitive program selects approximately 1,500 award recipients from more than 11,000 applicants each year,
Gregory is one of 13 University of Alabama students selected.
He leaves for Taiwan on July 30 and will return home June 30, 2024.
"I was interested in this because I love travel and figured at 23 years old, I can't afford to pass up this chance to immerse myself in a different culture," he said.
"I tend to travel a lot so the opportunity to spend a year with people I'd never otherwise interact with is a big deal. I didn't want to regret passing up the opportunity."
The Fulbright grant is funded through the U.S. Department of State and will provide Gregory’s housing, food, transportation and a monthly stipend.
"Taiwan is geographically diverse and I look forward to doing many things there that I can't do in Alabama," he said.
As for any political unrest in the country, Gregory said he isn't concerned for his safety.
"I'll be one of the safest people in the city as the embassy is right there and my advisors will always know when I am," he said. "It's going to be an experience of a lifetime."
