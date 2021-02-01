FLORENCE — Three UNA students, Matthew Mansour, Kyle Blair and Miles Wheeler, recently placed in the Taiwan World Percussion Alliance 2020 Online Competition.
UNA music students place in international percussion event
By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
