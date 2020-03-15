Higher education leaders locally have altered their instructional delivery method as a proactive, precautionary stance to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both the University of North Alabama and Northwest-Shoals Community College made the decision Friday to temporarily discontinue on-campus instruction.
UNA
"The University of North Alabama is responding to protocols and guidelines suggested by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding operations for the campus for the next several weeks in our ongoing efforts to ensure the overall safety and well-being of the campus and surrounding community," the release states.
UNA has opted to replace classroom sessions with online instruction, while a variety of methods will be used at Northwest-Shoals.
In a statement released Friday, UNA officials said classes continue as normal this week, but students will not be on campus for the two weeks afterward.
The week of March 22-28 is spring break. The week of March 29-April 4, classes will be conducted remotely, but faculty and staff will work on campus as usual.
The remote classes will occur via Canvas or video conference technology such as Zoom, the release said.
"Certain exceptions will be considered for clinical instruction, simulation experiences, and student internships based on the approval of the dean and provost," the release states. "All students are encouraged to remain off campus during this remote course delivery phase. University operations will follow a consistent schedule of normal business hours for faculty and staff. University officials will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate next steps.
"This schedule is subject to additional modification based on federal and state directives and as the situation evolves."
The release also declares international travel is suspended for the campus community, and domestic travel is limited to essential purposes, which will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, campus events and gatherings of at least 100 people are suspended, and the Light the Fountain event is postponed until the fall semester, UNA officials announced.
Residence halls are open for students who have nowhere else to go, but students are encouraged to stay away from campus.
"Students who can remain at home will be asked to do so in order to discourage the spread of the virus," the release said. "A limited number of on-campus computer labs will also be open for student use, most notably Collier Library through the expansion of technical support. Medical, counseling, disability, student recreation, and other services will continue to be offered."
NWSCC
The Alabama Community College System made the decision Friday afternoon to temporarily discontinue campus instruction, the result of weeks of working closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health on the evolving issue of the coronavirus, according to a release.
Beginning Tuesday, Northwest-Shoals Community College will halt on-campus instruction at both the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses through April 3.
Northwest-Shoals officials say students will work directly with instructors on Monday to determine the best way to get course work completed.
Due to the nature of many of the community college classes, including several in the technical area, various instructional approaches may be required.
"Our students and their health and safety come first in every decision that we make at Northwest-Shoals," President Dr. Glenda Colagross said. "We are currently working on a detailed plan with our faculty to make sure every student can complete their necessary course work."
NWSCC will continue normal operations during the next two weeks, officials said.
