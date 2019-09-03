FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Police Department is sponsoring a pet food drive through Sept. 19 on the UNA campus, as well as at Bentley Chevrolet Cadillac, Martin's Family Clothing and all Florence branches of Regions Bank.
Organizers ask that food donations be of higher quality food and dye/grain-free.
The collection goal is 1,000 pounds of dog and cat food, as well as 500 pounds.
The department's K-9 will have a role in the drive as well. Toby will make appearances with his trainer/partner at the campus pet food collection areas in the basement of Keller Hall on the UNA campus and at Kilby Laboratory School.
UNA Officer Shequanda Jenkins, who is organizing the event, called the drive "an effort to engage with students on campus as well as residents throughout the community."
There will be a culmination event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the UNA Amphitheaterwith pets from Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services available for adoption.
The event also provides opportunities for students and others to sign up to volunteer at the shelter. The Southeastern Search Dogs will also be onsite for viewing.
Chapel King, a volunteer with the shelter, said the importance of such pet food drives can't be overstated.
"We have a much larger facility now and more animals, several hundred in fact, and we go through about 300 pounds of dog food and 200 to 300 cans of cat food per week," she said.
"We have to buy food constantly, even with donations from the community. Drives like this mean the world to us because we have so many other expenses to take care of, like spaying and neutering, so these donations are so helpful. We're so appreciative of the support from the community."
