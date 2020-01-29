FLORENCE — Lorie Johnson, a University of North Alabama assistant professor in Elementary Education, has been selected by the Alabama Humanities Foundation to have an SUPER Teacher Workshop.
School and University Partners for Educational Renewal, or SUPER, is a program of the Alabama Humanities Foundation and receives support from diverse sources, including the National Endowment for the Humanities, individuals, and private and public corporations and foundations.
“This workshop will focus on Alabama’s tremendous musical heritage and share strategies for K-6 teachers to incorporate music into innovative STEAM instruction in their classrooms,” Johnson said in a news release from UNA.
The hands-on workshop, “We Rocked the World: Exploring Alabama’s Bicentennial Musical Heritage with K-6 Teachers,” will offer creative methods for elementary teachers to explore Alabama’s rich musical heritage within the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, or STEAM, framework. Teachers will visit famous studios, interview recording artists, explore the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, create instruments, and learn how to integrate music and the state’s musical history into their instruction.
“We’ll explore why Muscle Shoals is known as the 'Hit Recording Capital of the World' and how we can leverage the amazing talent and music heritage in this area to provide innovative learning experiences for all students,” Johnson said.
The workshop will be Tuesday, March 3, at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia. It is free, but registration is required at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlyCRr5hBiEfwyUhzjGbskyc7KqU4XkqTLteko-_naxprW6w/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2sYvKcZJO9tZ5Z5BaCYTbRK4GF0JPlwJwY4Ff3V8BE64_hRme4TADNsdY.
The Alabama Humanities Foundation will offer each participant a $100 stipend to cover the cost of a substitute teacher for the day.
After completing a SUPER workshop, teachers receive a certificate documenting hours earned toward professional development for submission within their own districts.
