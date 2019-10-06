FLORENCE — Hazing has long been seen as a dangerous epidemic among students in Greek life, but a national initiative is aiming to educate communities on the prevalence of this issue and the many forms it can take.
The national Hazing Prevention Week is recognized annually during the last week of September.
However, the University of North Alabama shifted its recognition of Hazing Prevention Week to a time when students would be able to share in the efforts.
“UNA’s homecoming was that week, so this year we moved ours to make sure students weren’t overprogrammed,” said Ashley Christman, assistant director of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
Christman said the purpose of the dedicated week is to get students and the community thinking about hazing and addressing common misconceptions about the issue.
“I think students and professionals, when they hear hazing, they always think of these traumatic, severe incidents that result in bodily harm or death, and they don’t always think about some of the smaller things that they’re doing that are still hazing, but maybe don’t harm people the same way as what you see in the media,” she said.
UNA is hosting five free events from today until Thursday to educate the campus and the community.
The week will kick off tonight with a prevention presentation and discussion with a family who lost their son, Max, to hazing in 2017. The event provides a platform for the Gruvers to warn against the potential consequences and implications of hazing.
Other activities include a community discussion with UNA’s Vince Brewton, a hazing prevention pledge, a window painting event, and a student luncheon.
“All of our activities kind of cover a variety of what hazing is,” Christman said. “I think the whole week is just to get them thinking about it, considering the ways that they are participating … and if they are, trying to get them to have the courage to stop.”
Christman said she also hopes Hazing Prevention Week can help everyone understand that hazing is not limited to any certain group or demographic.
“Hazing doesn’t just happen in fraternities and sororities,” she said. “We see it happen at all levels of education, and even outside of education we see it in bands and athletics and other organizations as well … (and) for the person who’s not in our fraternity and sorority community, to know that they’re also welcome to attend these events because they may also be impacted by hazing.”
