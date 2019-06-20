FLORENCE — A story published by the TimesDaily today should have reported that University of North Alabama officials say revenue generated from the tuition increase of up to 4.1 percent approved Wednesday can't be determined until enrollment numbers are in.
The state Legislature approved an additional $2.8 million for UNA, which is separate funding from tuition.
