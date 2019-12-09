FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has added a new element to its Project 208 initiative.
With the highest enrollment ever this fall, more than 8,000 including online students, the time is right to ramp up efforts to get state officials to fund UNA at the same level as other similarly sized institutions, said President Ken Kitts.
During Friday's board of trustees meeting, Kitts said his 208 initiative should get a boost from the recent hiring of a director of Governmental Affairs.
Jason Cochran, a Florence native and 2001 graduate of UNA, will fill the role. He'll work closely with Jim Page, another UNA graduate who serves as chairman of the Project 208 Committee.
Cochran's annual salary is $118,000.
Admittedly, there's been some success with the initiative as the university received a $2.8 million increase in state funding last year. But that's still a far cry from the minimum $6 million that was needed, according to Chief Financial Officer Evan Thornton.
Friday, Page outlined the next stage of the initiative for trustees.
"We've engaged with lawmakers to get them to see first-hand our challenges with tours of the campus and these buildings so they can see the need for repairs and what we're dealing with," Page said.
In terms of the 2020 legislative session, he said all stakeholders involved in Project 208 must aggressively pursue additional funds from the more $1.2 billion allocated to colleges and universities, which is the largest appropriation since the Great Recession.
In addition, Page indicated there's pre-session talk of a possible bill for a one-time bond of up to $1.25 billion earmarked for education.
"If this comes to pass, we need to be prepared for a dogfight and go after it," Page said.
Trustee Joel Anderson later in the meeting remarked, "I love a good dogfight."
Page urged all board members to reach out to lawmakers before the 2020 session begins to February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.