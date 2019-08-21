FLORENCE — University of North Alabama students were busy Tuesday seizing volunteer opportunities during the annual "Lions Lend a Hand" event.
In the past, students from across the campus fanned out across the community for a day of service.
This year, however, the service organizations came to campus — about 25 of them.
"We had a good variety of organizations set up booths with us and it was a great way to get the information to the students about what they do and what volunteer opportunities exist," said Bethany Green, assistant director of Student Engagement who organized the fair.
"There's been a lot of traffic, and the students are seeing a lot of opportunities to serve that they didn't even know existed."
The opportunities on display ranged from the RESCUE ME Project to the Tennessee Valley Art Association to the Aim High Mentoring Program of Sheffield High School.
Each organization had a volunteer sign-up list.
Ginger Springer, an incoming freshman at UNA from central Tennessee, visited all the booths, taking advantage of the education each offered.
"Every organization I inquired about shared a lot of information about their role in the community, which really helped me because I'm not from here," she said. "My only problem is that I want to do it all."
Krista Manchester, executive director of Room at the Table and Room in the Inn, said Tuesday was a good day in terms of getting volunteers. Her list of student names covered two pages.
"We'll be back here (on campus) to conduct some training for the student volunteers," Manchester said. "Our volunteers love to serve, but we also know it can be overwhelming. This event was a great way for us to just gather interest."
Green said she was pleased with the variety of organizations represented, adding that there was something for everyone.
"This helps the students get plugged in and find an area of service right away," Green said. "I really like this year's format and think we'll stick with it."
