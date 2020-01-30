MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College's Unity Celebration honored the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. highlighting the importance of leadership among today's college students.
Wednesday's annual event, sponsored by the college's Cultural Affairs Committee and Patriot Peer Leaders organization, drew a standing room only crowd, including students as well as community members.
Miss Alabama 2019 Tiara Pennington performed a musical selection, and Florence City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons, the first black female to serve in that capacity, was guest speaker.
Simmons acknowledged King as one of the most influential people during the civil rights era because he dared to be a leader.
"Great leaders dare to be different — they strive to bring hope to their time in history," Simmons said.
Much of Simmons's message was aimed at the college students in attendance, as she urged them to lead by example, to have vision, humility and the courage to take risks.
"Admit it when you don't have all the answers," she said. "Be a strategic planner, with focus and determination to succeed."
Simmons shared advice with the audience to dream big, set goals, take action and pursue education.
"I'd tell you young people to choose your friends carefully and get involved in campus activities," she said.
During her address, Simmons told the crowd that once they've mastered the qualities of leadership, certain traits will be evident in them, such as the willingness to embrace their talents and inspire others, a purposeful and goal-directed nature.
"You'll know you are the voice for people," she said.
Retired educator Jillian Smith said she enjoys the Unity Celebration each year because it serves as her reminder that "we all have some leadership ability inside us and we can either nurture that or ignore it."
"I'm so glad that these young people here today heard these words of encouragement to be leaders to be great," Smith said. "That was Dr. King's message everywhere he went, and he certainly was a shining example of leadership and greatness."
