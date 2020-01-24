MUSCLE SHOALS — Northwest-Shoals Community College will feature a Unity Celebration at noon Wednesday in the Shoals campus Hospitality Center.
The event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature a special performance by 2019 Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington with Florence city Councilwoman Kaytrina P. Simmons speaking.
Music will be provided by the Northwest-Shoals Show Choir.
The event, organized by the Northwest-Shoals Cultural Affairs Committee and Patriot Peer Leaders is free and open to the public.
For information, call Casey Eggleston at 256-331-5357.
