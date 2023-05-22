WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has turned its sights to banning food and drinks with too much sugar that are offered in public schools.
The most recent target is chocolate milk.
A Shoals area delegation of school child nutrition directors, including those in the Russellville and Franklin County systems, said the proposals for cuts are simply not acceptable.
The USDA is considering the ban on all flavored milk, including chocolate, strawberry and other varieties in elementary and middle schools.
It is gearing up to adopt new standards for school meals with a phase-in approach from 2025 to 2029.
Admittedly a divisive issue, supporters of the ban say eliminating those added sugars and only serving low-fat unflavored milk is an obvious way to contribute to reducing childhood obesity.
Whatever the decision, it will affect about 30 million students who participate in the government's school meals program as well as the dairy industry that sells about $2 billion of milk to schools annually, according to the USDA.
Earlier in the year, the USDA asked for public feedback on two milk options for schools.
Option 1 is to limit milk choices in kindergarten through eighth grade to a variety of unflavored milks and allow flavored milk (strawberry and chocolate) for grades 9-12 only.
Option 2 allows fat-free or low-fat milk only with flavored and unflavored milk being subject to sugar constraints.
Local Child Nutrition Program directors said they aren't convinced public input will make a difference in the USDA's ultimate decision.
"It's just so ironic that they're trying to take away nutrients (in flavored milk) in the name of nutrition," said Lori Ferguson, who is the Lauderdale County Schools CNP director.
"The elementary students will walk right past white milk and go for the flavored ones. It's the most nutritious drink we offer and it's the wrong item to pick for cutting sugar."
Ferguson and other CNP directors are in constant contact with state child nutrition officials stressing their disapproval of proposed changes.
"These changes hurt more than they're helping," Ferguson said. "You can't tell me that a child drinking no milk at all — getting no nutrients whatsoever — is better off than one drinking a flavored milk."
Other local directors agree and are making their opinions known.
Muscle Shoals CNP Director Blake Stone said while she doesn't expect student lunch participation to be affected by milk choices, she does expect a lot of unhappy children.
"Chocolate milk is the choice of about 75% of our kids," she said. "When kids come back next year they'll have all the usual milk choices."
The USDA, in a report released last week, said it has received close to 90,000 comments since proposing new school-meal guidelines earlier this year, which also calls for lowering the salt content in school meals.
The agency will make a decision on flavored milk by the first part of next year, in time to implement new rules by the 2025-2026 school year.
