TUSCUMBIA — The education nonprofit group Project Tomorrow has named Tuscumbia City Schools as a "Speak Up District of Honor."
More than just a title, school district officials say it's a distinction with teeth.
"We've been affiliated with this organization for many years as a means of outreach to our students regarding technology," said Technology Coordinator Suzanne Stockton.
"We're always surveying students through this organization and that information is used in a number of ways within the district."
Most recently the data collected has been used in the purchase of Chromebook carts for schools, and even a full computer lab for the Deshler Middle School's business technology program.
According to a release from Project Tomorrow, the "Speak Up" data represents the country's largest collection of stakeholder input in education.
"Tuscumbia City Schools has demonstrated a deep commitment to engaging your stakeholders in local decisions on education issues," according to the release.
Stockton said the district surveys students regularly, and analyzes that data to know what's working, what needs improvement and what needs are going unmet.
"We were chosen as an honor district due to our continued use of this data, and our commitment to put to use what we're gleaning," she said. "As a result, we've shown growth in our technology initiatives."
Part of that growth came to fruition just this week with the installation of Deshler Middle School's new lab.
Business technology teacher Kelli Frederick said her new lab was installed Monday. It includes 25 new computers, monitors and keyboards.
"We're thrilled with the updated technology," she said. "Our students always want newer technology, and that comes through loud and clear on our surveys. We were finally at a point to make it happen this year."
System wide, the school district has added 20 additional Chromebook carts since August, equating to 1,726 new devices, Frederick said.
A main source of funding was through the Tuscumbia Education Foundation, which provided $28,394 for 2019.
"These surveys constitute one way we prioritize money," Frederick said. "We want to provide more classes and a more challenging curriculum because these days students absolutely must be fluent with technology, (and) be able to use multiple devices to attend college or go to work."
Stockton said the state's commitment to better fund technology has also helped school districts, including Tuscumbia City Schools. Technology money of $396,182 was included in this year's state appropriation.
