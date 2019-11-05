FLORENCE — Area veterans are invited to be honored at Florence High School's annual Veterans Day program Friday.
The program will be held in the high school auditorium at 9 a.m.
Any veteran wishing to attend should call the school office at 256-768-2200.
Veterans will be honored at a reception/breakfast in the high school media center.
The speaker for Friday's event is Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Stewart, U.S. Army (retired).
