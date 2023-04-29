VIRTUAL ACADEMY
• Enrollment for Lauderdale County closes at 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Available only to Lauderdale County students in grades 7-12, upon approval.
• Enrollment form available online.
___
GREENHILL — Aubrey Hines isn't your typical student, nor has her education followed the typical path.
The 16-year-old Rogers High School junior is finishing her fifth semester of Lauderdale County Virtual Academy.
It's an educational plan that has suited her well since the second semester of her freshman year when health issues precluded her from attending in person.
It was 2021 and the COVID pandemic was forcing widespread virtual attendance throughout the school year.
Hines began having gastrointestinal issues as a ninth-grader but doctors couldn't determine the cause. At 14, it was determined her gallbladder wasn't functional, but it took until May 2021 to find a physician willing to remove it.
With some lingering health issues her sophomore year, she continued her education virtually.
She continued with a full academic schedule — seven courses per semester —and maintained a near perfect grade point average.
"I was going back to in-person school for my junior year but saw the opportunity to take a certified nursing assistant (CNA) course, and that was right in line with my plans for pursuing a medical career, so I continued with virtual school to start my health care journey early," she said.
"I have two jobs also and I've decided to just continue virtually my senior year so I can work and save money."
With a 3.5 GPA, Hines said she's confident that the virtual academy is the better option for her.
"I just don't think I would have been this successful in the classroom," she said.
Her final year of high school will include the four credits she needs to graduate, so she'll take advantage of dual enrollment and will likely be finished well before her scheduled May 2024 graduation.
Hines is an example of a student overcoming odds to succeed, but she also says virtual school has suited her.
"I learn better by myself, relying on my own self discipline to stay on pace."
A compromised health situation is one of several reasons that qualify students in Lauderdale County to be eligible for a virtual school format.
Florence City Schools has offered a virtual school track for grades 7-12 since 2013.
The FCS Virtual School utilizes Florence's teaching staff and the one-to-one device initiative.
Many of the school system's virtual students are also using the opportunity to get ahead academically, while others are doing so for medical reasons or due to a variety of circumstances.
Officials in Lauderdale County say the virtual school started in 2020 as a way of meeting needs for those students with extenuating circumstances.
Lauderdale Virtual Academy Director Jon Hatton said current student enrollment in grades 7 through 12 is 200. Enrollment opens twice a year for fall and spring semesters.
"We're trying to help all our students," Hatton said. "It's a flexible school schedule that helps students who find themselves in circumstances that necessitate the option, such as those having to work or who have specific medical needs."
Hatton said the large size of Lauderdale's school district means there must be more educational options. The virtual school has its own online teachers.
The State Department of Education requires schools to offer a virtual option, but most Shoals area school officials say it is far from their preferred platform for education delivery.
"We saw from our experience with virtual education during the height of the COVID pandemic that while there was a small population of students who could be successful with it, it wasn't the best option for the majority of students," said Sheffield City Schools Superintendent Carlos Nelson.
But most educators agree that the pandemic changed, perhaps forever, the educational delivery options for students from their high school years through college.
Crystal Reed, Northwest-Shoals Community College's Dean of Students, said the pandemic served to show the importance of providing options for students.
"We discovered that there were more needs for students to be served through distance education than we ever realized pre-pandemic," Reed said. "I can't stress enough how very important it is to have options for students that include virtual education."
Even the students attending classes on high school or college campuses are gaining valuable technology skills that enable them to maneuver online platforms when necessary.
"Students definitely have to be suited for distance learning classes, but most all students will have that occasional online class and it indeed requires self discipline to stay on task," Reed said.
"We've found the need for distance education has really pushed all our classes as students are demanding more online courses now."
There is an online associate degree program at NWSCC whereby students take all their classes in a virtual format.
"We've seen our enrollment increase significantly with online course enrollment accounting for 30% of our credit hour production," she said.
For Hines, with aspirations of becoming a radiologist, the virtual school option is helping her get ahead and begin exploring the health care field, soon with a CNA certificate.
"I'm technically still enrolled at Rogers High School, so I can still participate in everything like prom and extracurriculars," she said. "I'm certainly not an anti-social person, and I still get to see my peers, this just takes some of the stress away. For me, it just works."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.