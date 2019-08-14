FLORENCE — Gone are the days of having to leave the comforts of home during a big game to pick up dinner.
Waitr, an on-demand restaurant delivery service, is launching Thursday. It will have a locally based managerial staff and up to 100 drivers once it's in full swing.
The company, which already exists in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery, is now focusing on small to mid-size communities in its expansion.
With the download of the free Waitr app, a customer can order and have food delivered to their door for a flat fee of $5. Orders can also be placed online at Waitrapps.com.
Currently, Waitr is offering delivery from these area restaurants: Ricatoni's Italian Grille, Wildwood Tavern, The Chicago Cafe, Lennys Grill and Subs, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Frio Gourmet Pops, Soul Wingery and Records, Cici's Pizza, Krystal, City Hardware, Odette, Blue Coast Burrito, Momma P's and SuperHero Chefs in Tuscumbia.
Deliveries are made during the normal hours of operation for each business.
Dean Turcol, Waitr's media relations director, said the company, which originated in Lafayette, Louisiana, has targeted the Southeast with locations determined by data that includes population, number of restaurants and other service sustainability factors.
"We want to make sure we keep the integrity of the food," Turcol said. "Delivery drivers are located around the city and pick up and deliver to the locations closest to them."
It's a concept turned reality that for restaurant managers like Trey Booream is perfect timing.
"It's football season and we know a lot of people enjoy sitting at home watching games," he said. "We hope we can balance out their enjoyment with something from our menu. We're looking forward to putting this concept into play."
A public launch party will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Ricatoni's. Waitr employees will be on hand for a meet and greet and to answer questions. Appetizers will be served.
