Waterloo School Assistant Principal Ashley Delano spreads mulch in front of the a school marker Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School Principal Donny Davis puts some glue on some baseboard material place inside the school building Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Ellen White, mother of two Waterloo School students, paints the green paw prints on School House Lane Saturday morning as part of a workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Rebecca Arnett, a child nutrition program manager for Waterloo School, does some touch-up painting inside the hallway of the school Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School Reading Coach Sylvia Orrick spreads mulch in front of the Waterloo School marker Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Freshman volleyball player Avi Rutherford prepares an area for mulch to be laid down between buildings at Waterloo School Saturday morning during a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School football player Haden Price paints a wall inside the school's weight room Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Green paint covers a roller as Ellen White, parent of two Waterloo School students, paints paw prints on School House Lane Saturday morning as part of a workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School students, faculty and parents spent most of Saturday morning painting, laying mulch and other odd jobs during a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School Assistant Principal Ashley Delano spreads mulch in front of the a school marker Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School Principal Donny Davis puts some glue on some baseboard material place inside the school building Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Ellen White, mother of two Waterloo School students, paints the green paw prints on School House Lane Saturday morning as part of a workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Rebecca Arnett, a child nutrition program manager for Waterloo School, does some touch-up painting inside the hallway of the school Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School Reading Coach Sylvia Orrick spreads mulch in front of the Waterloo School marker Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Freshman volleyball player Avi Rutherford prepares an area for mulch to be laid down between buildings at Waterloo School Saturday morning during a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School football player Haden Price paints a wall inside the school's weight room Saturday morning as part of a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Green paint covers a roller as Ellen White, parent of two Waterloo School students, paints paw prints on School House Lane Saturday morning as part of a workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
Waterloo School students, faculty and parents spent most of Saturday morning painting, laying mulch and other odd jobs during a community workday to ready the school for another year. [KEVIN TAYLOR/TIMESDAILY]
WATERLOO — A couple dozen parents, faculty and students of Waterloo School spent most of the day Saturday prepping the school grounds and giving the interior of the school building some finishing touches to ready it for another year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.