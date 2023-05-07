WATERLOO — Rome may not have been built in a day, but Waterloo School's Outdoor Wildlife Habitat was.
It's been in the works since the beginning of the year, but as of this week the school's outdoor classroom is in place.
Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, logistical help from the Alabama Wildlife Federation, a crew of Florence Lowe's employees and a day's labor from community members and school personnel and students, the classroom's learning stations are ready for use.
Thursday's daylong project brought to fruition a frog and toad habitat, woodland wildflower gardens, a pollinator garden, a songbird garden, a butterfly garden, a box turtle habitat and a log decomposition station.
High school science teacher Courtney Putman organized the project and students researched the classroom stations and designed them. They will also maintain the habitats.
The utilization of previously unused outdoor space for educational purposes takes advantage of existing natural resources and provides another learning tool for students, according to Principal Donny Davis.
"It was a pretty amazing process starting from scratch first thing in the morning and by the afternoon, the classroom was done," Davis said. "It's an exciting addition to the campus and will provide ongoing learning opportunities for all our students."
As part of the Alabama Outdoor Classroom Program, Waterloo joins more than 350 schools across the state that has added outdoor education to their curriculums.
The goal of the program is to provide hands-on, outdoor learning opportunities that allow students of all ages to use multiple-disciplinary skills in a fun and educational way.
Through their new classroom of various habitats, student will be able to observe the full life cycle of a butterfly, track bird and butterfly migrations, learn about the impact that habitat loss can have on Alabama's native wildlife populations, and study how a bog acts like a wetland as it absorbs and cleans rainwater.
