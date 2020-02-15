WATERLOO — Students here recently took the time to tell the various sectors of their community, through notes of gratitude and bags of goodies, just how much they are appreciated.
The school-wide "We Love Our Community" event culminated Friday when students spent part of their day delivering the special treats to senior citizens, the volunteer fire department, businesses and churches in town, and various offices within the Lauderdale County Board of Education.
Tenth-grade students Grace Torian and Jake Wood said the project made all the students reflect on just how much the community does for the school, from providing guest speaker expertise when asked to meeting other needs of the school throughout the year.
"We wanted to do something special for the community because of the support they provide this school," Torian said. "They really make us feel loved, so we surprised them on Friday."
Wood said the Waterloo community is like a family, and the support for his school "doesn't go unnoticed by the students."
Principal Sabrena Malone said the small school depends on community support.
"These students are taking the opportunity to say 'thank you' and will continue to work at giving back," she said.
