WATERLOO — Students at Waterloo High School will participate Wednesday in the school's first Adulting Day.
School guidance counselor, Valerie Thigpen, planned the event to give students an up-close and personal look into the various components of adult life.
Students will rotate through stations set up to share information in areas of banking/finance, clothing care, food and nutrition, auto service, first aid, hunting and fishing safety, and building/construction.
