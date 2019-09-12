Editor's note: Staff Writer Lisa Singleton-Rickman wrote this article after participating in the 9/11 Memorial Physical Challenge on Wednesday morning.
FLORENCE — You could hear them talking in the strained tone of a forced whisper.
"I can't even imagine doing this on a rescue mission," said a University of North Alabama ROTC member to his buddy, both of whom were wearing heavily weighted backpacks.
The two were part of a group of about 150 individuals — ROTC members, student athletes, UNA personnel and members of the community — who assembled before the sun rose Wednesday for one reason: to remember.
The annual 9/11 Memorial Physical Challenge, this year coordinated by UNA's ROTC and held in Braly Stadium, was more than a 2,996 (the number of victims) stairs climbing workout. It was a spiritual experience for many, a chance in some small way to pay due respect to those who died as a result of the terrorist attacks on New York's World Trade Center.
Likewise, it was a "thank you" to the first responders, many giving their lives so others could live.
Aside from the cloudless sky that was revealed at daybreak, conditions on Wednesday weren't the same as on Sept. 11, 2001.
There was no panic or chaos in response to an atrocity. There were no human lives literally hanging in the balance, awaiting rescue, and there was no fear of the unknown, or wonder if death was sure to come.
This particular memorial event was my first but, Lord willing, I'll never miss another.
Many participants were carrying weights, reminiscent of fire and rescue equipment used that day.
Being of small stature, I chose not to carry weight, a decision I regretted the moment I heard a weight-bearing cadet proclaim, "So this is a glimpse of what it's like."
To be honest, five passes to the top of the stadium, zig-zagging through so as to strike every step, isn't exactly a cake walk. In fact, it tested some beyond their physical limits.
Perhaps my saving grace for the duration of the event was the recurring thought that I had a choice — a choice to be there, a choice to run and push my limit, a choice to remember.
The nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11, those brave American sacrifices, did not have a choice.
The words of UNA's Lt. Col. Perry Bolding rang constantly in my mind — our only two goals for the event were remembrance and unity.
"This was a national tragedy and we gather as a university, a community and as Americans to stand unified," he said.
It was a feeling shared by all in attendance, even as participants encouraged one another to keep going, to push through.
Tate Mathis, a UNA senior baseball player who was there with his entire team, said the first lap through the stadium was the toughest. But he said he didn't lose sight of his reason for being there.
"It's about remembering those who sacrificed everything, really," he said. "I don't ever want to take that for granted."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.