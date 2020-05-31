School officials are having pre-construction meetings this week about replacing the roof at Weeden Elementary School.
Florence City Schools approved a bid at its meeting May 12 to replace the roof and the rooftop HVAC units. H&N Construction Inc. of Florence will complete the $3,308,070 project.
Connie Wallace, assistant superintendent and chief school financial officer of Florence City Schools said the roof and units need replacing.
"They are all about 18 to 20 years old, they have lived a really good life, but they are worn out."
Wallace said the bid document gives H&N Construction 300 days to complete the project.
"We're replacing everything down to the insulation. It will be a complete brand new roof," she said. "They have to take all the units off and they have to go through the membrane of the roof and replace all the HVAC units (and) have to penetrate the roof and make sure there's no leaks. It's not just a standard home roof, it's not shingled, it's more technical."
That means the project will not be completed should school start on schedule in the fall.
"We're going to get over the classrooms first and the other parts will be secondary," Wallace said. "It was a priority of ours to get that completed while we can because there are a lot of places where the roof is leaking.
"We just needed to take care of our building."
