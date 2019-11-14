RUSSELLVILLE — Two days after a fire destroyed West Elementary's computer lab and caused smoke damage throughout the building, officials say cleanup efforts are being expedited to get students back to class as soon as possible.
Servpro has been on the scene with dozens of employees working feverishly to clean the school.
As of Wednesday, school officials were planning to get students of the kindergarten through second grade school back into the building as quickly as possible. The second graders will return today for regular hours.
The fire occurred Tuesday around 1:45 a.m. Despite a quick fire department response, the computer lab with 30 Apple desktop computers, coding computer robotic systems, Chromebook carts, and various computer tablets was a loss, likely to the tune of about $100,000, according to Russellville Fire Marshal Justin Green.
Green said the fire produced a great deal of smoke and soot that lingered and settled, causing the need for a massive cleanup throughout the pod-oriented school.
The computer lab, which adjoins the school cafeteria, was closed off by fire-rated doors. Had those doors not been shut, Green said, "There's no telling how far the fire would have spread, but certainly through the cafeteria."
"They were really lucky that the actual fire didn't spread through more of the building," said the fire marshal. "Their fire-rated doors being closed helped, but they don't stop the smoke from getting everywhere."
Green said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he's found no signs of a suspicious or criminal nature.
"We're working hard to determine exactly why this fire started, and the main thing is to keep this kind of thing from ever happening again," he said.
Russellville Superintendent Heath Grimes said the plan is to bring students back by grade level as each section of the school is cleaned.
"It all depends on how quickly each pod gets cleaned because we have to have two pods for each grade level," he said.
