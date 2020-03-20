SHEFFIELD — Amanda South remembers well her entry into the homeschooling world with two young children.
It took her about a year to transition.
Both children, Branson, 11, and Maddie, 10, had attended daycare while South worked as a public school teacher. She made the decision to homeschool after Branson's kindergarten year in public school.
"The best thing I learned was to talk to other parents who were homeschooling," said South, now in her sixth year of homeschooling.
"You don't have to get it all done right away — leave it and come back to it. And you don't have to sit behind a desk seven hours a day. Get up and move around."
South said she knew when local public and private schools closed this week that it would raise some questions from parents wondering how to keep their children occupied.
As an established homeschooling parent, she said she's been glad to share information with friends who've contacted her.
"They're asking what my schedule looks like, if I have any online resources to share, and how they keep their kids entertained when they'd normally be at school or on the go," she said.
South admits she's had a bit of a learning curve this week as well because her own children are involved in several extra-curricular activities, all of which have come to a halt.
"We still have our school day but we're on a schedule, too, with afternoon activities," she said. "Now, I'm spending a lot of time outside with them — walking around the neighborhood, doing yard work, and just anything I can find for them to do at home. And, hey, there's nothing wrong with chores. My kids have them."
Amy Uptain, a mentor of South's who homeschooled for 10 years, now has children in school. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Shoals Christian School.
"Parents transitioning to having their children at home (during the school day) have to realize they don't have to have every moment of those kids' lives accounted for. There's a definite learning curve, and people have to learn how to be together again," Uptain said.
She advises parents at home with their children to keep the learning going by reading aloud with them and listening to audio books.
In addition, she said educational companies are suspending fees right now for many online activities that parents can download for free.
"I'd say it's very important to have a routine for the (public/private schooled) kids because they're used to having a schedule," Uptain said. "Take a deep breath and try not to focus so much on the news of the day, but making good memories with the children. Baking and just everyday tasks are fun to kids.
"Take this time to teach them some life skills that will serve them forever."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.