TUSCUMBIA — More than 200 people gathered Saturday for the nationally recognized White Cane Day at the Alabama Institute for Deaf Blind center and they didn't let a little rain deter them.
The event, held for the first time at Tuscumbia's regional center, brought out all ages including various organization's dignitaries from around the state.
The yearly event brings awareness to those with vision loss or impairment and serves as a celebration of their independence and contributions to their communities.
AIDB Center Director Linda Cole said it's the one time of year the visually impaired community can come together and network, focusing on their abilities and raising awareness for others.
The day's events began with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by a walking tour of historical places, culminating at Helen Keller's birthplace Ivy Green, lunch on the AIDB center grounds, and entertainment.
Vendors were on hand as well as several exhibitors creating a festival-like atmosphere.
White Cane Day was established in 1964 and is held annually in each state.
