L.E. Willson Elementary School fifth-graders spent the afternoon Monday building their own STEM city.
The building project was the culmination of several weeks of work as the students have been reading the book, "City of Ember" upon which it was based.
According to Principal Heather Collum, the school's media and technology specialists worked with fifth-grade teachers to bring the science, technology, engineering and math project to fruition.
The students designed flashlights to supply lighting for the city as well as a water filtration system. They also designed badges using a 3D printer for the messengers.
Each student had a specific task and was placed in one of several groups including electricians, greenhouse builders or messengers.
"It took weeks of planning and collaboration to make this happen," Collum said.
