The Youth Success Program at Northwest-Shoals Community College recently received some hefty grants for the upcoming school year.
The college's two campuses at Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell were awarded $500,000 by the Governor's Local Workforce Areas and $234,249 for the YSP Pre-Apprenticeship program.
The Youth Success Program last year served 142 out-of-school youth, with 14 students receiving their GED or high school diploma, 36 entering college, 68 receiving a credential or certificate, and 28 obtaining employment.
"This is a really exciting time for our program," said Youth Success Program Coordinator Kenneth Loveless. "With this funding, we can positively impact youth in northwest Alabama and help them reach their educational and employment goals."
The program at Northwest-Shoals serves out-of-school youth ranging in age from 16-24. The program identifies and assists those who have been unable to complete their education and need guidance and assistance deciding between continuing their education and seeking additional training toward employment.
The YSP and Pre-Apprenticeship programs serve youth in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.
