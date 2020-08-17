FLORENCE — Dr. Chandra Bondugula knew he'd come up with a much-needed product two years ago when he was chosen as a winner of the 2018 Shoals Idea Audition for his health care savings app, ZeaMed.
His app, free to consumers, helps the uninsured and under-insured shop for health care services, and know what they cost.
With Nashville, Tennessee, being a national hub for health care, getting exposure there for his app was essential, he said.
With the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's recent selection of ZeaMed to its Project Healthcare 2020, one of 31 teams selected from around the country, the company will receive resources and support.
Project Healthcare is aimed at transforming the health care industry, focusing strategically on entrepreneurship and bringing health care, technology and business leaders together.
Bondugula said the app is available now. Users can search and ZeaMed negotiates.
In early 2021, the app will become more automatic for users, he said, as government mandates for various health care disclosures go into effect.
He said he isn't surprised about the app's success.
"I was confident from the beginning because there were unmet needs among 40 million uninsured or under-insured people," he said.
Bondugula's chief marketing officer for ZeaMed, Laura Bethea, said the goal is to make shopping for health care just like anything else consumers buy.
"Our users can easily see all the providers, actual prices and quality ratings of the health care they need in their area," she said. "We connect patients directly to health care providers, cutting out all the paperwork, phone calls, surprise bills and frustration."
