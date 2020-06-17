FLORENCE — City Councilman Blake Edwards said he likes the growth District 5 has been experiencing and would like to continue working toward the trend.
He is seeking re-election to the council in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Edwards, who is the District 5 representative, said he believes the district has a good balance of business development and residential appeal. He said that includes businesses that have sprung up along Cloverdale Road.
“I foresee this trend not only growing along Cloverdale Road, but also moving west on Cox Creek Parkway,” Edwards said. “I think this will be a very positive move not only for District 5, but also for the city.”
However, he added, his most important job is taking care of the residents in his district and some projects during his tenure have helped do that.
Edwards said a major drainage project was completed to help alleviate flooding problems in the Forest Hills area, and there are paving projects in the coming months for several District 5 streets.
“A concern that I have, along with many of the people of District 5, is the infrastructure; mainly our streets,” he said. “We are planning to begin a $2 million paving project in the near future that will repave streets across the city. While many of our streets in District 5 are in fairly good shape, there are some areas that need repair and this will be accomplished.”
Edwards said there also have been recent improvements in other areas to the benefit of the entire city. He pointed to downtown streetscapes, East Florence business district growth, expansion of recreational facilities, a new animal services facility and new Indian Mound Museum among examples.
He said he looks forward to the city's Riverwalk program that will run along the Tennessee River canal from Wilson Dam to Singing River Bridge.
“We are so blessed to live in such a beautiful area that I feel will become a true destination point,” Edwards said.
He said an important element of being a councilman involves listening to his constituents, and he believes he has done that.
“It's been a great privilege to represent District 5,” Edwards said. “I look forward to continuing to give the citizens of this district a voice."
