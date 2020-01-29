LEIGHTON — It may have felt like Christmas again for some students at Leighton Elementary School.
On Tuesday, 400 students gathered to open boxes of new athletic shoes provided through the nonprofit Shoes That Fit and through a donation from Listerhill Credit Union.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership (with) Listerhill Credit Union," Amy Fass, executive director of Shoes That Fit, said in a news release. “Tragically, one child out of every five lives in poverty in the U.S. Far too many families have to make a choice between food and other basic necessities for their children, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for families to purchase.
"Every day, thousands of children around Alabama face poverty and the resulting lack of appropriate, safe shoes, which research shows has measurable detrimental effects around behavior, learning and confidence. Kicks for Kids is a program we're doing with Shoes That Fit to raise awareness of this problem and offer real, impactful solutions to those most in need."
Shoes That Fit provided shoes to approximately 124,000 children in more than 2,600 schools across 48 states last year, according to the release.
